“This is a beautiful thing:” Sanford’s Veterans’ Memorial Park, First-Responder Memorial reopen on anniversary of dam breach

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) (5/19/2021)--When last May’s dam breach swept through Mid-Michigan, the flood waters didn’t just wash away scores of homes and businesses.

An important local monument also had to be rebuilt. A monument meant to honor fallen American heroes.

The dam breach left the site of Sanford’s Veterans’ Memorial Park more or less unrecognizable. Its grounds had been swept bare. The placard honoring the son of the Memorial’s originators, Marine Corp Lance Corporal Ryan Burgess, who lost his life in combat overseas, presided over a scene of desolation, awash with silt and debris in the immediate aftermath. The flag poles, which once stood tall and proud, had been bent at 45 degree angles by the force of the rushing water.

Rededicated Wednesday on the one year anniversary of the moment that forever altered this community, the newly rebuilt Veterans’ Memorial stands as a testament to Sanford’s resilience.

A new addition at the site, the First-Responders Memorial, honors the men and women who dropped everything and put their own fears aside as the dam breached, quickly piecing together an evacuation effort, which, unbelievably, meant that no lives were lost in the breach itself.

The event featured speeches from various US service members, police, firefighters, EMS and 911 personnel.

