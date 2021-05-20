Advertisement

University of Michigan pledges steep carbon emission cuts at all three campuses

University of Michigan-Flint
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan is announcing a plan to achieve “carbon neutrality” by reducing emissions on its campuses and helping prevent them elsewhere.

Officials say the strategy includes use of geothermal heating and cooling, electric buses and a fund for energy-efficiency projects.

The plan covers all operations of the nation’s largest public research institution. That includes campus buildings in Ann Arbor, Flint and Dearborn, plus an athletics complex and the Michigan Medicine health system.

It also targets emissions from commuting, food procurement and university-sponsored travel.

