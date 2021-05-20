Very warm despite the cloud cover

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We have a stationary front to the north and west of us. As multiple low pressure systems track along it we’ll continue to see rain chances stay in the forecast into next week. No one will have an all day rain event, but more scattered showers are what to expect.

We keep the heat around too, adding in some humidity. You’ll notice it’ll feel a little sticky over the next few days. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s inland and near 80 along Lake Huron. Winds will be out of the S around 5-10mph. You might see a little sun through the clouds but it will generally be cloudy.

Tonight temps only fall to the mid 60s with a light S wind. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow we’re even warmer! Highs will be around 80 closer to Lake Huron and near 90 inland! We’ll see some sun mixed in with the clouds along with the possibility of a pop-up shower in the afternoon.

Saturday’s highs will be in the mid and upper 80 once again with the chance for rain.

