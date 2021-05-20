Volunteer flood cleanup continues in hard-hit village of Sanford

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The clean up continued in Sanford on Thursday, one year after the Edenville Dam failure destroyed many areas of the small town.

The clean up effort has involved community members since day one with boots on the ground and shovels in hand making a difference. While there is still work to be done cleaning up the village of Sanford, there is no shortage of hardworking community members willing and able to lend a hand.

“They’re looking to strengthen the communities that they live in, they work in and they play in,” said Tera Szeliga, the director of internal operations for the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance for Leaders. “In order to do that when something like this happens, you have to roll up your sleeves and pitch in.”

On Thursday, the group wanted to do their part to restore what was damaged a year ago by catastrophic flooding.

“Its a year into this thing, however there is still a lot of clean up that needs to be done,” Szeliga said. “There is still a lot of volunteer opportunities, not just with clean up, but hey need people to drywall and paint certain areas.”

She said the work necessary to bring back the community and its businesses is difficult and important.

“The economic development of our areas is extremely important for our businesses to grow and thrive,” Szeliga said. “So things like this, it’s just the right thing to do.”

She said there are still opportunities for volunteering and ways to help support the recovery financially. Click here for more information from the United Way of Midland County about how to get involved.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.