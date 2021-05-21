Advertisement

Brush fire gets very close to TV news studio in California

By KEYT staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A brush fire got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.

Intense flames from the Loma fire, which broke out Thursday night, burned on the hillside just below the KEYT newsroom, which has been evacuated.

An anchor opened a back door to show just how close the fire was to the station. The fire quickly grew to 20 acres.

About 50 homes and other buildings were threatened, and at least one home was damaged.

Officials say the brush fire is now 40% contained.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, and there are no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 KEYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police swarmed the Genesee Valley Center Wednesday night and locked down the Flint Township...
Shots fired at Genesee Valley Center, prompting lockdown
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces new plans to remove Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions during a...
Gov. Whitmer announces new plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers have 5 options to meet job search requirement for benefits
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan lawmakers announce landmark deal with Gov. Whitmer for role in pandemic orders
Police say 24-year-old Christopher Smith died after his GMC Terrain SUV was hit and overturned...
Police identify 24-year-old killed in Flint Township crash

Latest News

Republicans line up to compete in Georgia Secretary of State race
Long lines are seen at Boston's Logan Airport as a systems outage has complicated travel on...
System outage causes long airport lines
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers
Prince William levied harsh criticism after a report confirmed deceptive practices were used to...
Princes William and Harry denounce BBC over Princess Diana interview