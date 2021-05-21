CMU quarterback John Keller going home a month after off-campus shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A quarterback on the Central Michigan University football team is heading home a month after he was shot at an off-campus party in April.

Keller’s father, Ray, posted on Twitter that he was coming from from Hurley Medical Center on Friday. The 20-year-old Keller was airlifted there after the April 24 shooting at Deerfield Apartments in Isabella County’s Union Township.

John is headed home today!! God is Great! Thank you to @HurleyMedical trauma team for saving his life and the amazing care! @CMU_Football for their support, our community and all of you for your thoughts and prayers! @JKeller8_ @footballhoover pic.twitter.com/VSjgCU2ktk — Ray Keller (@rkellerr001) May 21, 2021

Tyler Bunting, a 23-year-old CMU senior, suffered less serious gunshot injuries during the incident.

Kenneth Thomas of Detroit faces 10 criminal charges related to the shooting, including two assault with intent to murder charges.

Investigators believe Thomas was captured on video that was posted on social media heading back into the apartment with what appears to be an assault weapon. Police believe Thomas got the weapon from a car after he was involved in a fight in the apartment and starting shooting at party attendees.

