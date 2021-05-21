Advertisement

Did 2 Birch Run School officials vote in crucial millage loss? They say yes, records say no

Saginaw County Deputy Clerk doesn’t believe their ballots are missing
By Terry Camp
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some serious claims are coming out of a close school millage election loss in Birch Run.

The millage proposal lost by four votes, but one school board member and his wife, and another school board member allege their votes were not counted.

The Saginaw County Deputy Clerk say there is no evidence to back up their claims.

“They are very serious allegations,” says Saginaw County Deputy Clerk Kyle Bostwick.

The allegations are coming from two Birch Run School Board Members, Don Morse and Robert Kenny. Morse says he and his wife voted by absentee ballot for the crucial operating millage renewal, dropping their ballots off at the Birch Run Township office, but a check of voter rolls showed their ballots were not counted in the May 4th election.

“Those ballots were never recorded as being received in Birch Run Township,” says Bostwick.

We talked to Morse, who says he has no comment on the situation. Kenny, the former Thetford Township police chief who is facing a trial in Genesee County for embezzlement, says he voted in person but again, voter rolls suggest he did not.

“He said that he voted on election day, and his ballot wasn’t counted,” says Bostwick.

Surveillance video from the Taymouth Township voting precinct where Kenny claimed he voted was examined.

“We reviewed the 13 hours of security footage and Mr. Kenny never appears on election day to cast a ballot in Taymouth Township,” Bostwick says.

We could not reach Kenny for comment.

This means two of the seven school board members do not have recorded votes in a millage loss that could cost the district $2.3 million. Bostwick says no other Birch Run area resident has made a claim their vote wasn’t counted.

“We are asking the Attorney General to launch an investigation, or the Saginaw County prosecutor, into the alleged missing ballots and find out were ballots missing, we don’t believe there are any missing ballots,” he adds.

There will be a hand recount in the first week of June for that four-vote millage defeat.

The Birch Run school district and the clerk’s office have already begun the process of having another special millage election on August 3rd.

