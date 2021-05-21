Advertisement

Fenton High School tennis player smacked in eye with ball loses appeal

Fenton High School
Fenton High School(WJRT)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FENTON (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court says it won’t be the next umpire in a dispute over an eye injury at a high school tennis practice.

Bradley Trecha suffered a permanent eye injury when a ball struck him in the eye at practice at Fenton High School in 2016.

Brenden Remillard says he was frustrated after losing a match and didn’t look before hitting the ball that struck Trecha. He apologized and got his teammate some ice.

Trecha accused his teammate of negligence or gross negligence. The Michigan Court of Appeals says Remillard’s actions were “ill-advised” but they don’t add up to a “willful indifference to harm.”

A Genesee County judge and the appeals court ruled in favor of Remillard and dismissed the lawsuit. In a 4-3 ruling released Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court says the appeals court decision will stand.

