Flint City Council and Flint residents discuss receiving millions in COVID-19 relief funds

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/20/2021) - The City of Flint is beginning to get direction on how to spend nearly $95 million in federal COVID-19 relief money.

More than $47 million is in the hands of the city right now, but before the city starts spending that relief money, council members received some strict guidelines on how to spend the dollars.

According to the Department of Treasury, the dollars have to be used for COVID related expenses only. The department says the city could focus on a number of areas, including COVID-19 response and prevention expenses, dollars for currently public health and safety staff, unemployment assistance, and even benefits to people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Flint City Council members have their own ideas of how the money should be spent.

5th Ward Councilwoman, Jerri Winfrey-Carter said, “We want to focus on blight, and we want to focus on public safety.”

6th Ward Councilman, Herbert Winfrey added, “I would just like to see us look at paying ourselves back from losses from the pandemic first.”

The city’s Chief Financial Officer, Shelbi Frayer sent council members the 150-page document with the rules, and it could change over the next two months.

Flint residents ABC12 spoke to say they hope city leaders focus on the issues that are important to the residents.

“Mental health because there’s a lot of stress on everybody with being overworked at places where people aren’t showing up for work or being hired,” Nancy Williams said.

Johnny Fleming added, “More polices. More cleaning up all the trash in the neighborhood and more housing being torn down.”

The City says the federal funding would not be part of the proposed budget for next fiscal year starting July 1, but the current budget will be changed to include those funds.

The guidelines council received Thursday night are temporary. The Department of Treasury issued them on May 10, and they need 60 days of public comment before they become final later this summer.

The city is urging council to be sure they are following those guidelines closely before actually spending any money.

