HGTV’s Nicole Curtis wins dispute over Detroit home project

DETROIT (AP) - The star of HGTV’s “Rehab Addict Rescue” has won a dispute with Detroit over ownership of a blighted home.

Michigan native Nicole Curtis said she has spent at least $60,000 to start fixing up the home after buying it from a couple for $17,000. But the Detroit Land Bank Authority stepped forward and said it was the actual legal owner.

Judge Tim Kenny ruled in Curtis’ favor, saying her renovation group had recorded a title to the property before the Land Bank did. Kenny told Curtis to complete the renovation and reduce the risk to the public.

Mayor Mike Duggan congratulated Curtis on winning the case. Earlier, the mayor said Curtis had been “scammed” when she bought it.

Curtis announced a partnership with the Genesee County Land Bank to renovate homes in the Flint area during the dispute in Detroit. She visited Flint and met with Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman in March to form a partnership.

It was unclear Friday whether a positive result to the Detroit litigation would affect Curtis’ plans in Genesee County.

The Genesee County Land Bank currently controls about 3,000 homes around Flint. Freeman hopes the partnership with Curtis will encourage more home ownership and clean up more blighted property across the city.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.