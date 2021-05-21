Advertisement

Hot & dry with small rain chances

Temps near 90 degrees
By Brad Sugden
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The heat continues! You’ll notice this weekend into next week it feels a lot muggier, too! Although we’ll see some on and off rain chances, our front will stay to the northwest of us until next week, keeping the bulk of the rain to our west.

Today we could see a pop up shower but most will stay dry. We’ll see sun & clouds with highs along the shoreline around 80 – inland areas will be approaching 90! Winds today will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph through the afternoon.

Tonight temps only fall to the mid and upper 60s, so the AC and fan will keep on running! Winds will be light out of the SW with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and possible storms will develop late tonight and carry into the first part of Saturday.

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s, then lower 80s on Sunday with more scattered showers and storms.

