JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Quite a bit of high and mid-level cloud cover hung overhead Thursday, but temperatures soared nonetheless. Highs cruised through the 80 across most of Mid-Michigan on southerly breezes. Temperatures overnight will be summerlike as readings stay in the 60s early Friday morning.

We should see brighter skies for Friday. Partly to mostly sunny skies will combine with southerly breezes once again to send highs through the 80s. A few spots may see highest readings get close to the 90-degree mark. That is record territory for this time of the year.

It will be staying warm and humid through the weekend too. I think high temperatures will drop back a few degree due some extra cloud cover, but we will still be talking highs through the 80s. We will also carry a chance of a few showers and thundershowers each day, but nothing day-long.

On ABC12 News, we are tracking more chances for rain as we work our way toward Memorial weekend. - JR