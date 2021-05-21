Advertisement

Kautz’s family hopes ruling in Sanilac County deadly crash lawsuit will bring justice

A judge says the county’s accident reconstructionist cannot prove his findings in court
By Ann Pierret
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/21/2021) - “We’ll never give up in our search for justice for our son, never,” said Marcus Free, Andy Kautz’s Dad.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor say their son died after driving drunk and crashing his own truck on New Year’s Day 2017.

But, as we shared in an ABC12 Investigation in January, Andy Kautz’s family says he was the passenger and someone else hit the truck, causing the crash.

Four and a half years after his death, Andy’s family is hoping a judge’s recent decision in their civil lawsuit will bring them justice.

Because the Sanilac County Sheriff and Prosecutor did not pursue charges against the two people Andy’s family believes are responsible for his death, they sued them.

Ahead of that trial, a judge just ruled the County’s expert witness -- who says those two weren’t involved -- cannot testify because his opinion can’t be proven.

“I cannot for the life of me understand how anyone in any kind of a public position whether appointed or elected could look at this now and say no, there’s nothing there, there’s no need for any further investigation,” Free said.

Without the County’s expert, MSP accident reconstructionist Ted Stone, Andy’s family’s attorney said the other side has no one to testify who was driving Andy’s truck the night of the crash, who caused his death.

Attorney Vincent Lorelli explained, “When this case happened, the prosecutor based his entire trajectory, or what he wanted to do with this case, on this expert’s report.”

Without that, will Andy’s family’s findings finally be considered by the newly-elected Sheriff and Prosecutor?

In the ABC12 Investigation aired earlier this year, a retired crash scene expert shared his work. Andy’s family believes it shows what actually happened early New Year’s Day in 2017 -- not only that another driver hit Andy’s truck, but also that Andy wasn’t in the driver’s seat.

“So at this point,” Free said. “We fully expect an appropriate criminal investigation to start immediately.”

They believe that criminal investigation will hold the people they’re accusing in their son’s death accountable.

“I’m not sure we always have been, we’re trying to be patient; because I just can’t believe this happens in Sanilac County,” Andy’s Mom, Connie Free said.

Marcus Free added, “That’s what’s driven this on -- the memory of our son. We’re not going to let this rest until justice is served.”

As a result of the ABC12 Investigation in January, the Attorney General’s Office took the case in February.

After reviewing it, the Office just told the Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office they won’t be re-opening the criminal case. But, it’s not clear if they’ve seen the judge’s recent ruling. Andy’s Family said the AG’s Office also never spoke with them, even after they’ve reached out numerous times.

The civil case against the suspected driver of Andy’s truck and the alleged driver who hit them is set for an August 2nd trial date.

