Latinx community leader forges a new vision for Flint’s east side

Asa Ascenio Zuccaro wants new culturally relevant businesses and community assets
By Dawn Jones
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The east side of Flint is home to the majority of the city’s Hispanic and Latino population.

Asa Ascenio Zuccaro is the young executive director of the Latin X Technology and Community center in Flint. It is a dream job for Zuccaro, who grew up in the eastside community. He remembers the community how it use to be.

“There use to be different markets, cultural services and products that use to exist but just through time and the different crisis that Flint has gone through unfortunately those businesses no longer exist,” Zuccaro said.

Time and circumstances have stripped many of the amenities that add value to the community.

“There is a lack of access to a play ground, or an athletic field or just a place for families to be able to come and have a fun time and be able to celebrate,” Zuccaro said.

He wants to change that. The young leader is spearheading an effort to bring more culturally relevant businesses, services and community spaces to Flint’s east side.

The plan starts with bringing more culturally relevant foods to the community through community garden. The plan includes other community additions within the next two years.

“We hope to expand the second floor of our building, have a playground in the next two years, as well as an athletic field,” Zuccaro said.

He wants the east side of Flint to be a cultural experience for people who live there and those who visit.

“Just being there, without a doubt, you can feel the culture,” Zuccaro said. “You know you are some where different some where unique in a space that does not exist. We would love to bring to Flint and Genesee County.”

Flint’s Latinx community makes up about 5% of the city’s population.

