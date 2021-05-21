Lt. Gov. Gilchrist checks out COVID-19 vaccine site in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County continues to work toward COVID-19 vaccine accessibility for everyone, no matter their circumstances.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II visited the Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy on Friday as part of his Making Real Change Tour to see the work being done. The vaccine clinic was targeting the 12 to 15-year-old population, which recently received authorization for the Pfizer vaccine.

“We started the Michigan Coronavirus Racial Disparities (Task Force) more than a year ago,” Gilchrist said. “This clinic, which is bringing resources to the community, is a representative of that work. Saginaw County consistently has been one of the places we saw increases very fast, so all the more reasons that we need to invest more into this community.”

Saginaw County already has 50% of it’s population vaccinated for COVID-19, but Saginaw County Health Officer Christina Harrington said it’s critical for everyone to have access no matter their circumstances -- especially as most restrictions will be lifted in just a few days.

“We’ll see how our spread continues, but vaccination is one of the tools in our toolbox to help reduce transmission,” she said. “In Saginaw were declining in our positivity but were still a little higher than the rest of the state, so we’ve still got work to do.”

Walk-in vaccination clinics have been added across the county with a weekly clinic in the former Sears store at Fashion Square Mall. STARS also continues to offer free rides to any vaccine appointment in the county.

Harrington said she is hopeful for the health and future of Saginaw County with tools like this.

