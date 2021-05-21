Advertisement

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases some COVID data after lawsuit

Ages and dates of death will be disclosed
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services settled a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by providing ages and dates of death for COVID-19 victims in nursing homes.(WOIO)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has settled a lawsuit by releasing information about people in long-term care sites who died of COVID-19.

The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation says the department agreed to provide ages and dates of death. But it was unable to say whether the infection occurred at a long-term care facility “due to inadequate tracking.”

The group in March filed a lawsuit on behalf of Detroit-area journalist Charlie LeDuff, whose public records request was denied as exempt under state law. LeDuff says he wasn’t seeking the names of the deceased.

Mackinac Center attorney Steve Delie says the information is important in trying to understand the pandemic.

