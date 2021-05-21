Michigan high school, college, pro sports teams preparing for full crowds this summer

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - High school, college and professional sports teams are getting ready to welcome full stadiums and arenas again as most of Michigan’s COVID-19 orders are rescinded this summer.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that most outdoor COVID-19 restrictions will end on June 1 and most indoor restrictions will end on July 1. Those include the impending end of gathering limits, which reduced the number of spectators at sporting events.

In response, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced that it will allow 100% capacity at all high school outdoor spring games and championships beginning June 1.

“I think it makes a great difference when friends and family can come and watch their sons and daughters compete, particularly when those kids didn’t have an opportunity last spring,” said Midland High School baseball coach Eric Albright. “I think it’s outstanding.”

Some of the largest venues in Michigan also are excited about capacity changes.

Dow Diamond in Midland also announced it welcome Great Lakes Loons fans at full stadium capacity starting June 1. Comerica Park will end capacity limits at Detroit Tigers games on June 1.

DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston and Meadow Brook Amphitheater in Rochester Hills are opening back to full capacity on the same date.

Indoor venues like Little Caesars Arena and the Fox Theatre in Detroit plan to open at full capacity on July 1. Both Michigan State University and the University of Michigan are gearing up for full football stadiums this fall.

