Michigan passing COVID-19 vaccine milestone of 8 million doses administered

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is on the cusp of another COVID-19 vaccine milestone Friday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said health care providers across the state have administered nearly 8 million doses of vaccine. She expects Michigan to pass that milestone later in the day.

“Michigan is emerging from the once-in-a-century pandemic and gearing up to jumpstart the economy,” Whitmer said. “The hope that we feel today is thanks to the millions of Michiganders who have gotten vaccinated to keep themselves, their families, and communities safe.”

The 8 million doses of vaccine have been administered to nearly 4.5 million residents age 12 and older since December. The latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statistics show 57.1% of adults age 16 or older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Whitmer said the pace of vaccinations was a driving force behind her announcement on Thursday that most outdoor COVID-19 restrictions will end on June 1 while most indoor COVID-19 restrictions will end on July 1. She doesn’t anticipate any more broad restrictions for Michigan after that.

“We will have the Independence Day and summer that we all crave, and together, we will build back better,” Whitmer said. “Michigan is poised to create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, build up our crumbling infrastructure, invest in our kids and schools and get back to a new normal as a stronger, more resilient state.”

