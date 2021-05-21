Michigan Reconnect program exceeds goals with 70,000 scholarships awarded

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Reconnect program exceeded goals with more than 70,000 people signed up to receive college or career training in the first year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hoped to get 60,000 adults signed up for the program by Memorial Day, so the current rate exceeds her goal by 10,000. Nearly 200,000 Michiganders are eligible for tuition-free education through Michigan Reconnect and the Futures for Frontliners program this year.

Both programs are designed to encourage adults to complete a college degree or career training at no cost to students. Whitmer hopes the programs encourage adults to enroll so 60% of Michigan’s workforce has a postsecondary degree by 2030.

“A talented and skilled workforce helps build a strong economy and puts Michigan on the map as a place for opportunity,” Whitmer said. “Businesses need skilled talent so they can thrive in our vibrant communities.”

More than 120,000 workers signed up for the Futures for Frontliners program last fall. Most are seeking an associate’s degree or skills certificate while nearly 4,300 are enrolling in adult education services. More than 15,000 applicants have enrolled in college or career training programs already.

The enrollment deadline to use a Futures for Frontliners scholarship is Dec. 31. All community colleges and several career training academies are accepting Michigan Reconnect and Frontliners scholarships.

Susan Corbin, acting director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Growth, said businesses across the state are expected to create 530,000 new jobs in professional trades by 2028. She said an education beyond high school leads to more opportunities and about $7,500 more in pay annually.

“Talent is one of the single most important factors in business attraction and growth,” Corbin said. “Creating equitable access to education opens doors to develop the state’s most valuable resource – our workers.”

Applications are still available for the Michigan Reconnect program. Eligible residents must be 25 years old, lived in Michigan for at least one year, have a high school diploma or equivalent and not have completed an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.