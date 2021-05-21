Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in over 10 weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases in over 10 weeks as key statistics for the illness continued falling Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,132 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 882,189. That is the eighth consecutive day with fewer than 2,000 newly confirmed cases.

State health officials reported 38 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 18,853.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped back from Wednesday’s one-week with week with over 28,100 tests completed on Thursday. The percentage of positive tests dropped to the lowest level in over two and a half months, settling at 4.76%.

That is the first time the percentage of positive tests has dropped below 5% since March 9.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued falling. As of Friday, 1,534 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 82 from Thursday. Of those, 1,436 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Friday. Michigan hospitals were treating 439 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 277 of them were on ventilator.

Since Wednesday, there are eight fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and five fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 10.691 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 5.602 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.457 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 631,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.022 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.463 million people statewide. A total of 44.5% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 57.1% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 33,350 cases and 854 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 20,839 cases and 581 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Arenac, 1,079 cases, 29 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 10,482 cases and 330 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Clare, 2,023 cases, 79 deaths and 1,648 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gladwin, 1,900 cases, 53 deaths and 1,587 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 3,186 cases and 112 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Huron, 3,034 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Iosco, 1,779 cases and 68 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Isabella, 5,338 cases, 89 deaths and 4,539 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Lapeer, 7,756 cases and 193 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and two deaths.

Midland, 6,753 cases, 84 deaths and 6,261 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,436 cases and 39 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 548 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,602 cases, 47 deaths and 1,353 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Sanilac, 3,703 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 5,659 cases, 101 deaths and 4,945 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Tuscola, 4,851 cases and 160 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

