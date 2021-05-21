Michigan tax revenues are $3.5 billion higher than past estimate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s main funds will take in an estimated $3.5 billion more in taxes than previously forecast.

The additional revenue comes thanks to increased consumer spending of federal stimulus checks and other coronavirus relief funds, state officials said Friday.

The surplus, spread over this fiscal year and next, will give Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-controlled Legislature additional budget flexibility at a time when billions more in discretionary federal COVID-19 aid is coming to the state.

Economists settled on revised revenue estimates that are higher than what was forecast in January: $2 billion more this budget year and $1.5 billion more next fiscal year.

Republican State Rep. Thomas Albert, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said Michigan’s budget is not as rosy as it appears on the surface. He said one-time federal COVID-19 relief funds are propping up the budget artificially.

Albert said Michigan is still down more than 300,000 jobs from before the coronavirus reached Michigan in March 2020 and 812,000 people continue collecting unemployment benefits.

“Since the beginning of 2020 the federal money supply has increased 29% and the debt by 20%,” he said. “Additionally, federal deficit spending is in the trillions of dollars and the federal government is showing no signs of slowing down.”

Albert is concerned about federal spending and monetary policies that may create short-term gain at the cost of long-term pain.

“My core position remains the same. We should take advantage of the opportunity to make targeted, one-time investments that the federal aid allows -- but we must also prepare for potentially tough times ahead when the consequences of Washington, D.C.’s spending spree hit home,” he said.

Republican legislative leaders and Whitmer announced a landmark deal on Thursday that will give lawmakers more say in pandemic-related orders while the Whitmer administration will get a larger voice in ongoing budget negotiations.

Lawmakers already started passing budget bills for the next fiscal year, which starts on Oct. 1. Republicans are proposing about $66.4 billion in spending over the next fiscal year while Whitmer proposed a $67.1 billion budget recommendation back in February.

Michigan also has about $2 billion remaining from the federal CARES Act and $20 billion from the American Rescue Plan to spend. Whitmer and Republicans have discussed different visions for how to spend the one-time COVID-19 relief funding to set up Michigan for long-term economic success.

