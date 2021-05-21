Mid-Michigan colleges see influx of Michigan Reconnect, Futures for Frontliners students

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan announced a lofty goal last year of increasing the number of adults with a skill certificate or a college degree to 60% by 2030.

The state is offering the Futures for Frontliners and Michigan Reconnect programs to make that happen. Both offer scholarships that fully pay tuition to get people back in the classroom.

Sign-up has been open for a couple months and both programs have been pretty popular. Eligibility requirements are pretty broad: 25 or older, a Michigan resident for a year and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Mott Community College in Flint has received more than 3,000 applications so far through the Michigan Reconnect program.

“This is really designed and covers in-district tuition for students, which is a huge chunk right there, and allows them to come back to school and basically complete with their educational career,” said Jon Calderwood, the executive director of enrollment at Mott.

So far, more than 70,000 people statewide have signed up for the for program. That figure is 10,000 higher than state’s initial goal of getting 60,000 registered by Memorial Day.

“There are a lot of folks out there that would love to come back and finish their degree and get a certificate. I didn’t know that we would hit it that quick, though, so it is very exciting for us,” said Karl Rish, the vice president of student educational services at Delta College.

He said the Michigan Reconnect program provides students much-needed support.

“It’s a huge advantage for anyone who may be coming back to school that has some other expenses, whether that be books or other credits that aren’t covered this scholarship would take care of all those expenses,” Rish said.

So far, Delta College has received about 500 application for Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners scholarships., Rish is excited to see them graduate.

“We want to make sure that these folks graduate,” he said. “The program is great but it means nothing if we don’t build something around and they don’t graduate -- get out what they came in for.”

Separately, 120,000 people signed up for the Future for Frontliners program last year. More than 15,000 of those workers have since enrolled in college or training programs. Anyone interested needs to sign up by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.