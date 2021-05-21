Mid-Michigan Congressman introduces a new push to expand civics & government education

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

In an effort to get younger people more engaged in Government Mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee helped introduce legislation that would expand access to civics and government education.

Congressman Kildee says the bill would allow the national endowment for the humanities to offer grants to support civics classes.

“What we’ve seen in the country over the last few decades, is a real loss of knowledge around civics generally, there’s a result that comes from that. And, you know, I think we’re experiencing some of that now so our goal is to think long term, and try to do more to educate people about civics about government generally but particularly about what their role in democracy might actually be,” said Kildee.

He added that the Civics and Government Act would better help people understand the roles of federal, state, and local government.

“Understanding the formation of government… it makes it easier for us to do our jobs, if you’re working in an industry that’s subject to government regulation, it makes a difference to know at what level those regular regulations are developed.”

Matthew Sylvester, who currently teaches 7th Grade Social studies at the Holmes STEM academy In Flint agrees with Kildee.

He believes if children can learn how to be a productive member of society that is where real change can happen.

“An increase in education that focuses on expanding like human empathy so that we learn to relate to people in power people out of power people with opposite views, I think that kind of things would be in social studies and might be in a psychology, social psychology or sociology course that our schools don’t offer because they don’t have the funding,” said Sylvester.

Lawmakers are working to rally more support for the Bipartisan bill before it can move onto the floor of the house.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.