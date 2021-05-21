Northwood University gets $4 million from FEMA to defray cost of 2020 floods

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Northwood University is receiving over $4 million for its response to floods that inundated the Midland campus a year ago.

Several of Northwood’s buildings were flooded after the Edenville Dam partially collapsed on May 19, 2020, and sent a torrent of floodwater down the Tittabawassee River through Midland. The river crested at a record level that week.

Flooding caused the wood floor in Riepma Arena at Northwood University to buckle. (WJRT)

FEMA awarded the university $4 million from its Public Assistance program to reimburse costs for pumping out water from damaged buildings and making repairs. The grant covers 75% of Northwood’s total costs, which reached nearly $5.4 million.

“The university’s quick actions protected the facility, students and faculty from the dangers of the severe storms and flooding in May 2020 and helped the campus recover after the disaster,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator of FEMA Region 5.

