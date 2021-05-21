Advertisement

Overnight shooting leaves two men dead in Flint

Police say the drive-by shooting occurred at a large party on Holly Avenue
Flint Police Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say two men died after a drive-by shooting at a large party in Flint early Friday.

The shooting was reported around 1:35 a.m. in the 3200 block of Holly Avenue. The Flint Police Department says 19-year-old Delano Smith Jr. and 21-year-old Erion Parker died of gunshot wounds from the incident.

One of them died on the scene while the other was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead.

Investigators did not release any information about the possible motive or suspects involved in the shooting on Friday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Flint police for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

