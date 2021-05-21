Planted crops could struggle without rain soon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/21/2021) - The month of May started with near perfect planting conditions for mid-Michigan farmers.

“We’ve got all our crops in the ground right now. Normally, we aren’t done until the end of the month, first of June. We’re probably two and a half weeks ahead of normal,” said Bill Hunt, owner of Hunt Farms in Genesee County.

But now, concern is growing with the lack of rain.

“We’re suffering with too much heat. Not enough moisture to moisten that surface up so the beans can come up,” commented Hunt.

The problem is a hard crust of dirt.

The soil is so dry right now, that you can see many cracks on the surface, instead of fertile soil.

Weeds are enjoying the parched conditions.

Tender soybean shoots, not so much.

They’re struggling to break the through.

Corn kernels have just started to extend their first roots, tapping into damper soil several inches below.

Even that deeper reservoir of moisture could dry out, if we don’t get some rain soon.

“The crop needs an inch of water a week. We’re already four to five inches below normal,” added Hunt.

This is a very important time of year.

A time that could impact mid-state growers and consumers not only in the ground, but eventually at the grocery store.

“We have the potential to have an average crop. If it doesn’t rain, it can turn much less than that. We could have an above average crop if we get a little bit more rainfall,” said Hunt.

The good news is that some rain and cooler temperatures are expected next week.

Michigan normally produces nearly 300-million bushels of corn - and 55-million bushels of soybeans a year.

