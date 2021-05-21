Advertisement

Regulators officially revoke Boyce Hydro’s licenses to operate Mid-Michigan dams

By Terry Camp
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - One year ago, thousands of Mid-Michigan residents woke up to the aftermath of devastating floods.

This week, the federal agency that oversees hydroelectric dams officially terminated the former owner’s license to operate the Sanford, Secord and Smallwood dams. Boyce Hydro’s license to operate the partially collapsed Edenville Dam was revoked in 2018.

The timing of this week’s announcement from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had little to do with the one-year anniversary of the Edenville and Sanford dams failing, which unleashed record flooding along the Tittabawassee River through Midland.

FERC’s announcement officially puts an official end to the operation of hydroelectric dams by Boyce Hydro LLC, even though the company already relinquished ownership of the structures to the Four Lakes Task Force and is going through bankruptcy proceedings.

The Sanford, Smallwood and Secord dams have not been in operation since the May 2020 disaster. FERC revoked the hydropower generating license for the Edenville Dam in 2018 because it believed that structure was in need of repairs.

Without a hydroelectric license, the supervision of the dam fell to the state of Michigan. Two years later, the dam failed and created the disaster that caused hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage and the loss of four lakes.

The Four Lakes Task Force is working on plans to rebuild and repair all four dams, but the group says it has no intent to generate hydropower once the dams are rebuilt.

FERC has fined Boyce Hydro $15 million, but says it will collect that money only after the victims of the flood are compensated through Boyce Hydro’s liquidation plan.

Lee Mueller, who ran Boyce Hydro, lives in Nevada and his attorney said he continues to work on architect projects in that state.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police swarmed the Genesee Valley Center Wednesday night and locked down the Flint Township...
Shots fired at Genesee Valley Center, prompting lockdown
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces new plans to remove Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions during a...
Gov. Whitmer announces new plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers have 5 options to meet job search requirement for benefits
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan lawmakers announce landmark deal with Gov. Whitmer for role in pandemic orders
Police say 24-year-old Christopher Smith died after his GMC Terrain SUV was hit and overturned...
Police identify 24-year-old killed in Flint Township crash

Latest News

Secord Dam
Federal regulators revoke Boyce Hydro's license to operate Mid-Michigan dams
Fenton High School
Fenton High School tennis player smacked in eye with ball loses appeal
On the campus in Midland.
Northwood University gets $4 million from FEMA to defray cost of 2020 floods
Nicole Curtis is in talks with the Genesee County Land Bank.
HGTV’s Nicole Curtis wins dispute over Detroit home project