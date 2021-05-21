Regulators officially revoke Boyce Hydro’s licenses to operate Mid-Michigan dams

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - One year ago, thousands of Mid-Michigan residents woke up to the aftermath of devastating floods.

This week, the federal agency that oversees hydroelectric dams officially terminated the former owner’s license to operate the Sanford, Secord and Smallwood dams. Boyce Hydro’s license to operate the partially collapsed Edenville Dam was revoked in 2018.

The timing of this week’s announcement from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had little to do with the one-year anniversary of the Edenville and Sanford dams failing, which unleashed record flooding along the Tittabawassee River through Midland.

FERC’s announcement officially puts an official end to the operation of hydroelectric dams by Boyce Hydro LLC, even though the company already relinquished ownership of the structures to the Four Lakes Task Force and is going through bankruptcy proceedings.

The Sanford, Smallwood and Secord dams have not been in operation since the May 2020 disaster. FERC revoked the hydropower generating license for the Edenville Dam in 2018 because it believed that structure was in need of repairs.

Without a hydroelectric license, the supervision of the dam fell to the state of Michigan. Two years later, the dam failed and created the disaster that caused hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage and the loss of four lakes.

The Four Lakes Task Force is working on plans to rebuild and repair all four dams, but the group says it has no intent to generate hydropower once the dams are rebuilt.

FERC has fined Boyce Hydro $15 million, but says it will collect that money only after the victims of the flood are compensated through Boyce Hydro’s liquidation plan.

Lee Mueller, who ran Boyce Hydro, lives in Nevada and his attorney said he continues to work on architect projects in that state.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.