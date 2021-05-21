Advertisement

Republican lawmaker asks Whitmer for info on Florida flight

The House Oversight Committee is seeking details about the March trip
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears in a video with other Midwest governors encouraging adults to get...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears in a video with other Midwest governors encouraging adults to get a COVID-19 vaccine.(source: WJRT)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Republican chairman of Michigan’s House Oversight Committee has sent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer questions about a trip to visit her ailing father in Florida last March.

Wayland Rep. Steve Johnson says further investigations may occur if she doesn’t answer.

The Democratic governor has come under scrutiny for using a jet owned by prominent business executives and largely covering the cost with a nonprofit fund initially established for inauguration events.

JoAnne Huls, Whitmer’s chief of staff, has said the account defrays the governor’s travel costs when consistent with the fund’s purposes. Johnson’s inquiry comes after a conservative group filed a complaint with the IRS.

Republicans also have complained that trip happened around the time that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was recommending against out-of-state travel while COVID-19 statistics surged across the state.

During a May 12 press conference, Whitmer said no tax dollars were used to pay for the trip, it was “not a vacation,” it was “not a gift” and she remained engaged with her administration remotely for the entire time she was in the Sunshine State.

Whitmer said the trip was part of her duty as the daughter of an ill father, who needed help. She said the trip involved a lot of cooking and cleaning for her father, along with taking part in regular calls and video conferences with her team.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police swarmed the Genesee Valley Center Wednesday night and locked down the Flint Township...
Shots fired at Genesee Valley Center, prompting lockdown
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces new plans to remove Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions during a...
Gov. Whitmer announces new plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers have 5 options to meet job search requirement for benefits
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan lawmakers announce landmark deal with Gov. Whitmer for role in pandemic orders
Police say 24-year-old Christopher Smith died after his GMC Terrain SUV was hit and overturned...
Police identify 24-year-old killed in Flint Township crash

Latest News

Saginaw superintendent fronts money to slash 2021 prom ticket prices
Saginaw superintendent fronts money to slash 2021 prom ticket prices
Barclay Branch resigns as the Firebirds general manager.
Barclay Branch resigns as the Firebirds general manager
Mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee helped introduce legislation that would expand access to...
Mid-Michigan Congressman introduces a new push to expand civics & government education
Mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee helped introduce legislation that would expand access to...
Mid-Michigan Congressman introduces a new push to expand civics & government education