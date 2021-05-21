Republican lawmaker asks Whitmer for info on Florida flight

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Republican chairman of Michigan’s House Oversight Committee has sent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer questions about a trip to visit her ailing father in Florida last March.

Wayland Rep. Steve Johnson says further investigations may occur if she doesn’t answer.

The Democratic governor has come under scrutiny for using a jet owned by prominent business executives and largely covering the cost with a nonprofit fund initially established for inauguration events.

JoAnne Huls, Whitmer’s chief of staff, has said the account defrays the governor’s travel costs when consistent with the fund’s purposes. Johnson’s inquiry comes after a conservative group filed a complaint with the IRS.

Republicans also have complained that trip happened around the time that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was recommending against out-of-state travel while COVID-19 statistics surged across the state.

During a May 12 press conference, Whitmer said no tax dollars were used to pay for the trip, it was “not a vacation,” it was “not a gift” and she remained engaged with her administration remotely for the entire time she was in the Sunshine State.

Whitmer said the trip was part of her duty as the daughter of an ill father, who needed help. She said the trip involved a lot of cooking and cleaning for her father, along with taking part in regular calls and video conferences with her team.

