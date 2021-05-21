Saginaw superintendent fronts money to slash 2021 prom ticket prices

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (5/20/2021)--Saginaw Public Schools students were in for a surprise as the school year began to wind down, one that meant more of them would be able to attend the biggest night of the year in most high school calendars: prom.

“So that they have a full experience in terms of their senior activities.”

That lightbulb moment had Superintendent Doctor Ramont Roberts fronting half of the ticket price to Saginaw’s three proms.

“We want to make certain that going forward, all of our students… have the full experience,” Roberts said.

Given the pandemic’s graduating seniors watched that last year slip away with few of the milestones that frame the conventional high school experience.

“Many individuals remember those activities for the rest of their lives,” Roberts related. “They remember their high school graduation. They remember their high school prom.”

Last year, conspicuously absent from the stacks of snapshots veteran Saginaw Tailor Sal Hamd keeps tucked away next to the register. Back at it in 2021, Hamd had his hands full with client fittings when ABC12 stopped in just before closing Thursday.

“Normally, I open at 11:00,” Hamd related. “I came in here at 8:30 because I have to do all the stuff for the kids.”

Getting seniors spruced up and looking their best, Hamd’s Michigan Avenue shop frequently accommodates prom-goers who couldn’t otherwise afford that new suit and tie.

“Money is not the most important thing. The most important is the kids being happy,” he explained. “To have those kids go to the prom and pay for half is wonderful.”

ABC12′s cameras stopped by the Golden Glow Ballroom as Saginaw High’s prom got underway – happening outdoors this year. The Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy prom took place simultaneously across town at the Saginaw Country Club. Arthur Hill’s was scheduled for Friday. Roberts told ABC12 he planned to make an appearance at all three.

“These are lifetime memories that students have missed out on,” he said. “We want to make certain none of our students do that.”

Students were also asked to wear masks and were divided into groups of six per district guidelines.

