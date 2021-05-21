Advertisement

Saginaw superintendent fronts money to slash 2021 prom ticket prices

Saginaw superintendent fronts money to slash prom ticket costs
Saginaw superintendent fronts money to slash prom ticket costs(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (5/20/2021)--Saginaw Public Schools students were in for a surprise as the school year began to wind down, one that meant more of them would be able to attend the biggest night of the year in most high school calendars: prom.

“So that they have a full experience in terms of their senior activities.”

That lightbulb moment had Superintendent Doctor Ramont Roberts fronting half of the ticket price to Saginaw’s three proms.

“We want to make certain that going forward, all of our students… have the full experience,” Roberts said.

Given the pandemic’s graduating seniors watched that last year slip away with few of the milestones that frame the conventional high school experience.

“Many individuals remember those activities for the rest of their lives,” Roberts related. “They remember their high school graduation. They remember their high school prom.”

Last year, conspicuously absent from the stacks of snapshots veteran Saginaw Tailor Sal Hamd keeps tucked away next to the register. Back at it in 2021, Hamd had his hands full with client fittings when ABC12 stopped in just before closing Thursday.

“Normally, I open at 11:00,” Hamd related. “I came in here at 8:30 because I have to do all the stuff for the kids.”

Getting seniors spruced up and looking their best, Hamd’s Michigan Avenue shop frequently accommodates prom-goers who couldn’t otherwise afford that new suit and tie.

“Money is not the most important thing. The most important is the kids being happy,” he explained. “To have those kids go to the prom and pay for half is wonderful.”

ABC12′s cameras stopped by the Golden Glow Ballroom as Saginaw High’s prom got underway – happening outdoors this year. The Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy prom took place simultaneously across town at the Saginaw Country Club. Arthur Hill’s was scheduled for Friday. Roberts told ABC12 he planned to make an appearance at all three.

“These are lifetime memories that students have missed out on,” he said. “We want to make certain none of our students do that.”

Students were also asked to wear masks and were divided into groups of six per district guidelines.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers have 5 options to meet job search requirement for benefits
Police swarmed the Genesee Valley Center Wednesday night and locked down the Flint Township...
Shots fired at Genesee Valley Center, prompting lockdown
Police say 24-year-old Christopher Smith died after his GMC Terrain SUV was hit and overturned...
Police identify 24-year-old killed in Flint Township crash
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces new plans to remove Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions during a...
Gov. Whitmer announces new plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General warning about an Amazon imposter scam

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee helped introduce legislation that would expand access to...
Mid-Michigan Congressman introduces a new push to expand civics & government education
Mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee helped introduce legislation that would expand access to...
Mid-Michigan Congressman introduces a new push to expand civics & government education
Flint Township adds radar safety signs to encourage drivers to slow down
Flint Township adds radar safety signs to encourage drivers to slow down
Flint Township adds radar safety signs to encourage drivers to slow down
Flint Township adds radar safety signs to encourage drivers to slow down