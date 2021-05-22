Frankenmuth’s World Expo of Beer back after year-long hiatus with caps on attendance

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) (5/21/2021)--Back after a year-long hiatus, the World Expo of Beer takes over Frankenmuth this weekend, with noticeably thinner crowds this year.

As ABC12 found, that’s intentional and could shed light on what it could mean for a fast-approaching festival season.

“We usually do the one beer 1k… I always beat him.”

Marian made the drive over from Saginaw, sipping a cold beer to beat that Friday heat.

“Any favorites?”

“Hells Half Mile from Tri-City Brewery,” Marian and company laughed. “They were all good, I don’t know.”

Between those pretzel necklaces, the food trucks, those coveted sampler glasses and the gallons of local brew gushing from the taps, you’d think it was an ordinary year at the World Expo of Beer.

So, just where is everybody?

Marian’s group, among the few ABC12 found milling around Heritage Park during Friday’s opening and that, we were told, was intentional--part of an effort to curb those crowds. The Expo said it would sell a scant three thousand tickets between Friday and Saturday. On a typical year, it’s four times that – around 12-thousand.

“I’m relieved we’re here now and the doors are open,” James Boyd, the Expo’s organizer explained. “It’s the same WEB people are used to, just less people.”

Boyd went on to describe what could become a case study in the new, new normal, with festival season soon to hit its stride.

“It’s been wild,” he admitted. “We usually plan about eight months for this event and we did it in about seven weeks this year.”

A boozy balancing act that sees many of the state’s precautions suddenly going bottoms up while others linger. Social distancing – it’s why the event’s footprint went up a size in 2021. They even, Boyd said, devised a new method to the madness for serving-up the Expo’s namesake offering.

“Traditionally, we have about 75 different beer booths,” Boyd related. “We have to staff those with volunteers… this year, we decided to put into effect what’s called a beer pod… 10-15 breweries in a pod together so we could just have a handful of volunteers.”

The thinner turnout and the sure signs of a changed reality aside, the fact that one of their can’t miss traditions was back on tap, Marian said, still felt like diving into a tall glass of the way things used to be.

“Thank you, Lord. It’s about time,” they laughed.

The Expo continues from 3:00-10:00 Saturday. Admission costs $50 and benefits the Jaycees, a local non-profit.

