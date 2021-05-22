Advertisement

Frankenmuth’s World Expo of Beer back after year-long hiatus with caps on attendance

World Expo of Beer returns to Frankenmuth
World Expo of Beer returns to Frankenmuth(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) (5/21/2021)--Back after a year-long hiatus, the World Expo of Beer takes over Frankenmuth this weekend, with noticeably thinner crowds this year.

As ABC12 found, that’s intentional and could shed light on what it could mean for a fast-approaching festival season.

“We usually do the one beer 1k… I always beat him.”

Marian made the drive over from Saginaw, sipping a cold beer to beat that Friday heat.

“Any favorites?”

“Hells Half Mile from Tri-City Brewery,” Marian and company laughed. “They were all good, I don’t know.”

Between those pretzel necklaces, the food trucks, those coveted sampler glasses and the gallons of local brew gushing from the taps, you’d think it was an ordinary year at the World Expo of Beer.

So, just where is everybody?

Marian’s group, among the few ABC12 found milling around Heritage Park during Friday’s opening and that, we were told, was intentional--part of an effort to curb those crowds. The Expo said it would sell a scant three thousand tickets between Friday and Saturday. On a typical year, it’s four times that – around 12-thousand.

“I’m relieved we’re here now and the doors are open,” James Boyd, the Expo’s organizer explained. “It’s the same WEB people are used to, just less people.”

Boyd went on to describe what could become a case study in the new, new normal, with festival season soon to hit its stride.

“It’s been wild,” he admitted. “We usually plan about eight months for this event and we did it in about seven weeks this year.”

A boozy balancing act that sees many of the state’s precautions suddenly going bottoms up while others linger. Social distancing – it’s why the event’s footprint went up a size in 2021. They even, Boyd said, devised a new method to the madness for serving-up the Expo’s namesake offering.

“Traditionally, we have about 75 different beer booths,” Boyd related. “We have to staff those with volunteers… this year, we decided to put into effect what’s called a beer pod… 10-15 breweries in a pod together so we could just have a handful of volunteers.”

The thinner turnout and the sure signs of a changed reality aside, the fact that one of their can’t miss traditions was back on tap, Marian said, still felt like diving into a tall glass of the way things used to be.

“Thank you, Lord. It’s about time,” they laughed.

The Expo continues from 3:00-10:00 Saturday. Admission costs $50 and benefits the Jaycees, a local non-profit.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police swarmed the Genesee Valley Center Wednesday night and locked down the Flint Township...
Shots fired at Genesee Valley Center, prompting lockdown
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces new plans to remove Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions during a...
Gov. Whitmer announces new plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers have 5 options to meet job search requirement for benefits
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan lawmakers announce landmark deal with Gov. Whitmer for role in pandemic orders
Police say 24-year-old Christopher Smith died after his GMC Terrain SUV was hit and overturned...
Police identify 24-year-old killed in Flint Township crash

Latest News

A quarterback on the Central Michigan University football team is back home after a month of...
CMU quarterback John Keller back home after weeks-long recovery
The Latinx Community Center in Flint
Latinx community leader forges a new vision for Flint’s east side
Mott Community College in Flint
Mid-Michigan colleges see influx of Michigan Reconnect, Futures for Frontliners students
DNR officials are asking Michigan state park visitors to pick up after themselves due to a...
Michigan State Parks coping with shortage of seasonal workers