JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

Friday was another dry day across Mid-Michigan. It was another very warm one too. Highs for the day were well into the 80s across the entire ABC12 viewing area, with a few spots topping out near 90. Temperatures overnight will stay in the 60s, well above our average of 48.

The weekend will remain quite warm and humid, with high temperatures expected to remain in the 80s. We will also carry a chance for some much-needed rainfall. For most of us, it won’t be nearly as much as we need, but we will take what we can get. Spotty showers will be possible Saturday from late morning, on into the afternoon. For Sunday, the best chance of rain will come during the afternoon.

Some showers and thundershowers will remain a possibility for the start of the new week too. Temperatures will dip into the 70s Monday, and then move back into the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. On ABC12 News we will be tracking a push of cooler air that will be headed our way as we head toward Memorial Weekend. - JR