PD: Driver refused to pull over before crashing into tree

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth police said a speeding driver who refused to pull over for officers later crashed into a tree.

They said it started around 8:30 Friday night when officers tried to stop a car going 91 miles per hour at Junction and Dehmel roads.

Police said their emergency lights and sirens were turned on as the driver sped up to more than 100 miles per hour.

Investigators said the driver tried to turn onto Maple Road from Dehmel Road but lost control of the car. Police said he then crashed into a tree right outside of a home.

Officers said the 19-year-old driver from Saginaw was arrested and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

