Advertisement

PD: Driver refused to pull over before crashing into tree

Frankenmuth police say a driver going more than 100 miles per hour refused to pull over for officers and later crashed.
Investigators say a speeding driver who refused to pull over for officers later crashed into a...
Investigators say a speeding driver who refused to pull over for officers later crashed into a tree.(Frankenmuth Police Department / Facebook)
By Christine Winter
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth police said a speeding driver who refused to pull over for officers later crashed into a tree.

They said it started around 8:30 Friday night when officers tried to stop a car going 91 miles per hour at Junction and Dehmel roads.

Police said their emergency lights and sirens were turned on as the driver sped up to more than 100 miles per hour.

Investigators said the driver tried to turn onto Maple Road from Dehmel Road but lost control of the car. Police said he then crashed into a tree right outside of a home.

Officers said the 19-year-old driver from Saginaw was arrested and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huron County residents Stanley Garbacz Jr., 68, of Caseville and Bruce Warren, 53, of Pigeon...
Huron County fishermen accused of keeping too many perch and walleye
Fenton High School
Fenton High School tennis player smacked in eye with ball loses appeal
Flint Police Department
Overnight shooting leaves two men dead in Flint
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan lawmakers announce landmark deal with Gov. Whitmer for role in pandemic orders
Nicole Curtis is in talks with the Genesee County Land Bank.
HGTV’s Nicole Curtis wins dispute over Detroit home project

Latest News

Tornado damage to St. John's Regional Medical Center, Joplin High School, St. Mary's Catholic...
Saturday marks 10 years since deadly Joplin tornado
A quarterback on the Central Michigan University football team is back home after a month of...
CMU quarterback John Keller back home after weeks-long recovery
Police meet face-to-face with Flint community to address spike in violent crime
Police meet face-to-face with Flint community to address spike in violent crime
World Expo of Beer returns to Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth’s World Expo of Beer back after year-long hiatus with caps on attendance