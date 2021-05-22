Police meet face-to-face with Flint community to address spike in violent crime

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/21/2021) - On Friday night, the Genesee County Sheriff and Flint’s Police Chief met face-to-face with the community.

The city of Flint is now up to 23 homicides this year. The latest one happening early Friday morning, leaving two young men dead in a drive-by shooting.

Flint Police say they are preparing for an active summer season.

“We’re planning for the worst, hoping for the best, but it appears as though it’s trending to be worst than last summer, so we’re trying to curb that right now,” Flint Police Chief, Terence Green said.

Green, joined by Genesee County Sheriff, Chris Swanson, detailed parts of an early plan to city residents during a neighborhood safety meeting Friday night.

“I want these children and I want these senior citizens to have the same comfort that I had when I was growing up,” Green said during the event.

Green says they’re coming out with a summer violent crime reduction strategy, focusing on getting illegal guns off the streets and separating reckless drivers from their vehicles, but he says it’s city residents who could help to make the most difference, continuing his plea for help.

”We just want your call. Give us that information in order to solve these crimes, but most importantly to prevent them,” Green said.

Flint resident, Stephanie Rodgers said, “I grew up in Flint. I left, but I ended up coming back for family reasons, and it’s just not the same city that it was before when I left, and this neighborhood has changed drastically.”

Rogers was one of a handful of people who attended the meeting. She’s concerned about the gunshots she says she hears in her neighborhood every other day and is worried about the safety for her mother and aunt, who are both in their 70s and live in the area.

“If they’re out in the yard planting their flowers or tending to the yard or just sitting out on the backyard. They shouldn’t have to be hearing gunshots and things like that,” Rogers said.

