Rain in the forecast both days this weekend but it won’t be a washout

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We are beginning the weekend with some rain moving through Mid-Michigan this morning. It should continue to pass through from west to east through the morning hours before coming to an end by lunchtime. Most of the area will see at least a little rain, which is good news as drought conditions continue. This afternoon, skies should become partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm will be possible later in the day but most will stay dry. So, if you are looking to plan anything outdoors today, after lunchtime will be best. It will be warm and muggy again, too, with highs in the middle 80s.

Quiet weather is expected overnight with lows in the 60s. For tomorrow, we will be tracking what’s called a backdoor cold front, which means it’s a cold front that will move in from the east. This front will bring some cooler weather as it progresses from northeast to southwest. Highs for most of us will get into the lower 80s before the front arrives but temperatures will drop like a rock as that front passes through. So, expect it to be cooler in the Thumb than along the US 127 corridor. This front will likely spark off a few showers or thunderstorms as well. The best chance for rain will be late in the morning and during the afternoon.

A rollercoaster ride of temperatures is coming next week with a few more extremely warm days before our weather turns cooler. There are daily chances for rain and storms but it shouldn’t rain all week but it is good news for farmers/gardeners. Monday will have highs in the 70s and then we’re back to the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Much cooler weather is expected to begin Thursday with highs in the 60s/70s for the end of the week.

