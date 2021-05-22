Saturday marks 10 years since deadly Joplin tornado
JOPLIN, MO (WJRT) - Saturday marked exactly 10 years since a massive, deadly tornado tore through Joplin, Missouri.
The powerful EF5 twister leveled most of the town and killed at least 158 people.
When it hit on May 22, 2011, it had been the deadliest tornado in the country since the Beecher tornado in Flint in 1953.
The Joplin tornado left more than $2.8 billion in damages.
