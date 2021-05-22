Advertisement

Saturday marks 10 years since deadly Joplin tornado

When the tornado hit Joplin, it had been the deadliest in the country since the 1953 Beecher tornado in Flint.
Tornado damage to St. John's Regional Medical Center, Joplin High School, St. Mary's Catholic Church and businesses along Range Line Road.(maxuser | First three photos: AP Images/Charlie Riedel, Last photo: KY3)
By Christine Winter
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JOPLIN, MO (WJRT) - Saturday marked exactly 10 years since a massive, deadly tornado tore through Joplin, Missouri.

The powerful EF5 twister leveled most of the town and killed at least 158 people.

When it hit on May 22, 2011, it had been the deadliest tornado in the country since the Beecher tornado in Flint in 1953.

The Joplin tornado left more than $2.8 billion in damages.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

