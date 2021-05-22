Advertisement

Subtropical storm Ana forms in Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ana was located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory.

The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda.

The hurricane center said Ana is a subtropical storm because it is “entangled with an upper-level low,” but still has some “tropical characteristics.”

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huron County residents Stanley Garbacz Jr., 68, of Caseville and Bruce Warren, 53, of Pigeon...
Huron County fishermen accused of keeping too many perch and walleye
Fenton High School
Fenton High School tennis player smacked in eye with ball loses appeal
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan lawmakers announce landmark deal with Gov. Whitmer for role in pandemic orders
Flint Police Department
Overnight shooting leaves two men dead in Flint
Nicole Curtis is in talks with the Genesee County Land Bank.
HGTV’s Nicole Curtis wins dispute over Detroit home project

Latest News

Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
A quarterback on the Central Michigan University football team is back home after a month of...
CMU quarterback John Keller back home after weeks-long recovery