Advertisement

World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.(European Space Agency via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica after breaking off from the icy continent.

The European Space Agency says it is about 80 times the size of Manhattan.

Scientists do not believe the break-off is due to climate change, but just a normal process called calving.

Because the iceberg had been floating on the ice shelf, it will not even cause the sea level to rise when it melts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huron County residents Stanley Garbacz Jr., 68, of Caseville and Bruce Warren, 53, of Pigeon...
Huron County fishermen accused of keeping too many perch and walleye
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan lawmakers announce landmark deal with Gov. Whitmer for role in pandemic orders
Fenton High School
Fenton High School tennis player smacked in eye with ball loses appeal
Flint Police Department
Overnight shooting leaves two men dead in Flint
Nicole Curtis is in talks with the Genesee County Land Bank.
HGTV’s Nicole Curtis wins dispute over Detroit home project

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
A quarterback on the Central Michigan University football team is back home after a month of...
CMU quarterback John Keller back home after weeks-long recovery
World Expo of Beer returns to Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth’s World Expo of Beer back after year-long hiatus with caps on attendance
Sgt. Gary Willford Jr. and the rest of the "Spartans" pose for a class photo after graduating...
At 57, Alabama man graduates again from basic training