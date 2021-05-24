Experts expect an active season for ticks in Mid-Michigan this summer

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A Swartz Creek woman had a too-close-for-comfort encounter with a tick.

The tiny bugs are posing a big problem for what’s shaping up to be a very active tick season this summer.

Glenda Beatty loves to spend time outdoors in her grassy and wooded yard. She’s an animal lover at heart and runs Last Chance Animal Rescue. But apparently something else likes to spend time in her yard as well.

“I reached up like that to scratch my head and felt that scab on my head and thought, well hmm I don’t think that’s a scab,” Beatty said.

She felt the scab move an realized it was a tick, so she called her daughter to ask for help removing it. Beatty’s daughter initially said she should go to an emergency room for help, but later came over to remove the tick with tweezers.

Anyone who finds a tick on themselves should avoid twisting it off. Instead, use tweezers to grasp the bug and pull it off the skin with steady, gentle pressure. After removal, clean the bite area and hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.

Call a doctor if a fever or rash develop later.

Beatty has worked with animals for 35 years. She has got six dogs, 15 cats and several chickens at her rescue.

Usually it’s the animals she worries about most with ticks, but year after year she seems to be the one picking them up at least once every spring.

“Well mainly it’s your hairline. They can go underneath your arm -- any place that you can’t get to right away,” Beatty said.

She thoroughly scans her body anytime she’s been outside. Luckily for her dogs, they are on flea and tick preventive medicine that kills ticks on contact. The chickens like to eat ticks.

The two most common ticks in Michigan are the black-legged tick and the American dog tick. The black-legged tick can transmit lyme disease to both humans and animals.

Ticks are often found in wooded and tall grassy areas, which describes Beatty’s backyard.

“Check yourself regularly, get flea and tick prevention on your dogs, check your cats too,” she said.

