Face mask rules ease for Michigan businesses, but not one Flushing showroom

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is rolling back some workplace restrictions after the state met the 55% vaccination benchmark two weeks ago.

That means vaccinated employees can now work without masks or social distancing. But Starline Kitchen and Bath in Flushing isn’t adopting the changes right away.

Masks are required both for employees and customers in the showroom until further notice.

“I have to weigh what works best for all, and presently masks on is about the only way I can ensure everyone’s comfortable in the building,” said owner Dave Jordan.

He is aware that the state no longer requires employers to make sure their employees wear a mask if they’re fully vaccinated for COVID-19. But inside Starline, it’s not one size fits all.

“Presently, we have some employees here that would be very uncomfortable without everyone wearing masks. I also have some anti vax employees, so they would not be protected,” Jordan said.

Business has been booming at Starline this year with homeowners building new homes or remodeling, which means a lot of people are coming in the front doors. But Jordan just doesn’t know if people have been vaccinated or not.

So he would rather continue doing what works best for the business.

The revised and eased guidance from MIOSHA is another reminder Michigan has reached the waning days of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past week, the state reported a little under 7,700 cases of COVID-19, which was the lowest total in 11 weeks.

But for Jordan, COVID-19 remains a concern. He was vaccinated and still got a mild case of the illness not too long ago, which he doesn’t want to see happen to any of his employees.

“The employees that are not vaccinated will be wearing a masks until someone has deemed this pandemic’s over,” Jordan said.

The new MIOSHA emergency rules for COVID-19 also ease certain cleaning and sanitation requirements for businesses. However, employers still are required to have a COVID-19 response plan in place and workers are still required to do daily self screenings.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.