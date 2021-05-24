Advertisement

Face mask rules ease for Michigan businesses, but not one Flushing showroom

By Mark Bullion
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is rolling back some workplace restrictions after the state met the 55% vaccination benchmark two weeks ago.

That means vaccinated employees can now work without masks or social distancing. But Starline Kitchen and Bath in Flushing isn’t adopting the changes right away.

Masks are required both for employees and customers in the showroom until further notice.

“I have to weigh what works best for all, and presently masks on is about the only way I can ensure everyone’s comfortable in the building,” said owner Dave Jordan.

He is aware that the state no longer requires employers to make sure their employees wear a mask if they’re fully vaccinated for COVID-19. But inside Starline, it’s not one size fits all.

“Presently, we have some employees here that would be very uncomfortable without everyone wearing masks. I also have some anti vax employees, so they would not be protected,” Jordan said.

Business has been booming at Starline this year with homeowners building new homes or remodeling, which means a lot of people are coming in the front doors. But Jordan just doesn’t know if people have been vaccinated or not.

So he would rather continue doing what works best for the business.

The revised and eased guidance from MIOSHA is another reminder Michigan has reached the waning days of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past week, the state reported a little under 7,700 cases of COVID-19, which was the lowest total in 11 weeks.

But for Jordan, COVID-19 remains a concern. He was vaccinated and still got a mild case of the illness not too long ago, which he doesn’t want to see happen to any of his employees.

“The employees that are not vaccinated will be wearing a masks until someone has deemed this pandemic’s over,” Jordan said.

The new MIOSHA emergency rules for COVID-19 also ease certain cleaning and sanitation requirements for businesses. However, employers still are required to have a COVID-19 response plan in place and workers are still required to do daily self screenings.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
Flint police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a 19-year-old man he says was...
Police: Flint resident shoots and kills 19-year-old attempting to enter his home
Governor Gretchen Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating her own COVID-19...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating COVID-19 order
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
44-year-old Richard McLaren Jr. died after this Polaris Razr overturned near Columbiaville.
Lapeer County man dead, Goodrich man uninjured after UTV crash

Latest News

The 40-year-old father of 3 is seen leaving Ascension Genesys to the cheers of the care team...
40-year-old survives COVID-19 after doctors gave him 0% chance
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in 3 months, milestone for deaths
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
NIH director encourages scientists to study impact of pandemic on mental health of children
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
COVID: National Institutes of Health asks for grant to study mental illness in kids
MDHHS launches new text messaging program to encourage COVID-19 vaccination