Flint Community Schools teachers file lawsuit during contract talks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a year of negotiating a contract, the Flint Community Schools teachers union has had enough.

The union filed a lawsuit alleging that the district is engaging in unfair labor practices. Educators say they’ve been through too much to be disrespected by their district.

The Michigan Education Association is leading the bargaining talks on behalf of teachers, whose contract expired in August. Negotiations started in March 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic and the resignation of Flint schools’ human resources director complicated process.

But the MEA says the district sending an attorney to the table made it even worse.

“We really believe that what the district is presenting is damaging the trust and just the faith that the teachers have in the district to do the right thing,” said Bruce Jordan, who is a former Flint teacher and now is negotiating on their behalf with the MEA.

He said teachers have needed better pay, benefits and working conditions for years. Jordan believes now is the time with the district’s estimated $160 million windfall in COVID-19 relief funds.

“They should go to making right, making teachers whole from what they sacrificed a few years back,” he said.

But Jordan said the district is now taking three dozen items off the table that were agreed on in previous contracts, including guaranteed planning periods and even what temperature the classrooms are. He said the backward movement prompted the unfair labor practice lawsuit.

Jordan said students will not be affected by contract talks as the process and the teachers’ lawsuit play out.

“It’s about getting both parties in the boat and getting them to row in the same direction, right, because that’s what’s best for for kids -- that’s what’s best for schools,” he said.

Bargaining isn’t halted by the lawsuit, but Jordan said no new date had been chosen to continue the conversation as of Monday afternoon.

