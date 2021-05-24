Flint theatre finally has a stage to call home after purchase of former church

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A nonprofit theater group that’s been serving the Genesee County community for more than 50 years now has a permanent home.

With the help of the community, the theater group was able to buy a former church building with hopes to transform the pulpit into center stage.

“We sort of had a nomadic existence,” said Charles Winfrey, executive director of The New McCree Theater.

Winfrey said they’ve never had a place to call their own since their inception. They’ve moved from several locations, most recently from Flint Northwestern High School because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s kind of tough doing theater on social media. And that’s our main, that’s our bread and butter,” Winfrey said.

Now, that’s about to change.

“It feels great,” Winfrey said. “I can’t really find the words to describe it.”

The new theater will seat more than 250 people just on the lower level and have tons of space to host community events.

Daniel Lopez, a local actor, said he’s excited to be with his theater family.

“Due to the pandemic, more than anything, everyone wants things to get back to normal and being an actor, I definitely miss performing,” he said.

He can’t wait to sing on stage once again.

“I love the echo. I can’t really explain it. I just love the way it make me feel,” Lopez said.

The New McCree Theater hopes to complete renovations by July and have their first performance in more than a year this fall.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.