Linden homeowner receives ticket for yard waste following pick-up delays

FENTON TOWNSHIP/LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) -(05/24/21)-“I don’t understand. I’ve did my job, my part, I did what I was supposed to do,” said homeowner Terry Jelinek.

You can hear the frustration in Terry Jelinek’s voice-- over the $130 ticket he received last week for the more than a dozen bags of yard waste lined on the side of the road, waiting to be picked up on the Lindon, Fenton Township border.

It’s a simple deal - you put your trash out on the curb, and the trash company picks it up.

“That’s what they’re telling us to do is to put it out there and leave it there,” he said.

But Republic Services - has been backed up all across Mid Michigan.

Jelinek said he understands the delay, “I don’t look at Republic Services as their fault, for any reason, you know, I understand that they have a very large backup.”

Last week--the city of Flint sent out it’s own crews to clean up piles of residential yard waste around the city.

And earlier this year- Republic Services announced route changes in Genesee, Gratiot, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties.

It’s a case of not enough workers, and too much trash..

“We’re just trying to get through, you know the pandemic like everybody else and now I’m receiving tickets, not breaking the law. So, I don’t know what to do,” Jelinek said.

Jelinek has reached out to the city -- since he’s not done anything wrong.

ABC 12 did reach out to Fenton Township several times today, and were told the case is pending, so they didn’t have a comment.

We also reached out to Republic Services about the ongoing delays, we are still waiting to hear back.

