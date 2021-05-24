Midland community leaders hand out hundreds of yard signs to promote inclusion

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland community leaders are coming together to condemn hate and promote inclusion after a pattern of racist and homophobic vandalism incidents took place.

ABC12 first reported about the vandalism earlier this month when yard signs were vandalized and racist graffiti was written in front of a Midland home. On Monday, Midland police said they do not have any suspects and that no new incidents have occurred since this incident.

This incident happened not far from where Terri Trotter lives. She said she was shocked to see what happened in her community.

“I was shocked, I was sad, and I was hurt,” she said. “You know, I don’t want to see that here. It’s not, I don’t think it represents who we are and it certainly doesn’t represent who I think we want to be.”

Trotter, a member of the Midland Area Community Foundations’ Community Success Panel, said the incident earlier this month was not the only case.

“This is a series of incidents that have happened in our community,” Trotter said. “You know, when that kind of thing is going on, we felt that as leaders in the community, we need to speak up and say this is not who we are.”

Last week, the success panel, Midland County Inclusion Alliance, and other community organizations came together to hand out hundreds of “Hate Has No Home Here” yard signs that are being placed around town.

“What we are trying to do is have a positive presence in the community that says our community, that Midland doesn’t tolerate or accept hate,” Trotter said. “That we are an inclusive community, that we welcome everybody.”

In a press release, Midland County Inclusion Alliance board member, Katie Miller, said these recent incidents serve as a reminder that more work still needs to be done to build an inclusive environment in Midland.

“In response to the ongoing pattern of racist and homophobic vandalism in Midland County, these signs are a way for our community to show up as friends, neighbors and allies to reinforce, ‘hate has no home here,’” said Miller. “These recent incidents serve as important reminders for the necessary work and commitment required to building an inclusive environment for everyone who calls Midland home.”

Trotter said these yard signs are a step in the right direction to show that Midland is a place that accepts and supports all walks of life.

“I mean, you go ‘oh a yard sign’ but when you’ve got them, when you’re driving around the city and that’s what you see, that message gets reinforced, and it’s that message that we want reinforced,” she said.

The Midland Community Success Panel also released this statement:

“The Midland County Community Success Panel (CSP) members work collectively and in our individual organizations to build and support a community where everyone thrives. No one can thrive in an environment where racist or intolerant actions are allowed. Members of the CSP, together and individually, are committed to confronting issues of racism and intolerance around our community in order to ensure that we are a welcoming place for everyone.”

Due to the overwhelming response and waitlist, the Midland County Inclusion Alliance is planning to distribute more signs in July. More information about that distribution will be shared on the alliance’s Facebook page and website.

