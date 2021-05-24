Voter records show 4 Birch Run school board members didn’t cast ballots in millage vote

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Birch Run school board members claim their ballots weren’t counted for a recent millage vote and two more board members admit they didn’t vote at all.

The vote to continue the district’s nonhomestead millage failed by just four votes.

A review of voter records in the three townships that weighed in on the crucial Birch Run Area Schools operational millage question shows four school members’ votes are not counted. There are seven board members in all.

Board member Todd Ferguson confirms he did not vote, because he got busy at work and forgot to vote in the election. Only 17% of voters in the Birch Run district cast ballots.

Board member Katie Barnum also did not vote, buts she said that she had discovered the deaths of two close friends that day. Barnum said she feels deep remorse she wasn’t able to vote.

While Ferguson and Barnum admit they didn’t vote, two board members say they voted but their ballots weren’t counted.

Bob Kenny, the former Thetford Township police chief who faces an embezzlement trial in Genesee County, claimed he voted in person at the Taymouth Township Hall, but security video on the day of the vote shows he never entered the building.

School board president Don Morse said his wife Helen dropped off absentee ballots at the Birch Run Township Hall before the election, but again, their names are not listed on the voter roll.

“Don and Helen voted,” said the couple’s attorney, Phil Ellison.

Ellison said he is 100% behind their claim that the absentee ballots were turned in, but what happened after that is a mystery.

“Whether they are sitting on a back shelf somewhere, whether they were thrown in the garbage, or whether there was a mistake of some sort, they voted and want their votes to count,” Ellison said.

Saginaw County Deputy Clerk Kyle Bostwick doesn’t believe any ballots are missing or weren’t counted, but the clerk’s office has asked the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate.

There will be a recount of the Birch Run millage vote on June 2. If that doesn’t change the results, another millage request will go before voters on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.