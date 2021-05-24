Advertisement

Voter records show 4 Birch Run school board members didn’t cast ballots in millage vote

Two admit they didn’t vote, while two claim their votes weren’t counted
Birch Run Millage Ballot
Birch Run Millage Ballot(none)
By Terry Camp
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Birch Run school board members claim their ballots weren’t counted for a recent millage vote and two more board members admit they didn’t vote at all.

The vote to continue the district’s nonhomestead millage failed by just four votes.

A review of voter records in the three townships that weighed in on the crucial Birch Run Area Schools operational millage question shows four school members’ votes are not counted. There are seven board members in all.

Board member Todd Ferguson confirms he did not vote, because he got busy at work and forgot to vote in the election. Only 17% of voters in the Birch Run district cast ballots.

Board member Katie Barnum also did not vote, buts she said that she had discovered the deaths of two close friends that day. Barnum said she feels deep remorse she wasn’t able to vote.

While Ferguson and Barnum admit they didn’t vote, two board members say they voted but their ballots weren’t counted.

Bob Kenny, the former Thetford Township police chief who faces an embezzlement trial in Genesee County, claimed he voted in person at the Taymouth Township Hall, but security video on the day of the vote shows he never entered the building.

School board president Don Morse said his wife Helen dropped off absentee ballots at the Birch Run Township Hall before the election, but again, their names are not listed on the voter roll.

“Don and Helen voted,” said the couple’s attorney, Phil Ellison.

Ellison said he is 100% behind their claim that the absentee ballots were turned in, but what happened after that is a mystery.

“Whether they are sitting on a back shelf somewhere, whether they were thrown in the garbage, or whether there was a mistake of some sort, they voted and want their votes to count,” Ellison said.

Saginaw County Deputy Clerk Kyle Bostwick doesn’t believe any ballots are missing or weren’t counted, but the clerk’s office has asked the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate.

There will be a recount of the Birch Run millage vote on June 2. If that doesn’t change the results, another millage request will go before voters on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
Flint police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a 19-year-old man he says was...
Police: Flint resident shoots and kills 19-year-old attempting to enter his home
Governor Gretchen Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating her own COVID-19...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating COVID-19 order
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
44-year-old Richard McLaren Jr. died after this Polaris Razr overturned near Columbiaville.
Lapeer County man dead, Goodrich man uninjured after UTV crash

Latest News

Downtown Midland, Mich.
Midland activists call for continued change on anniversary of George Floyd’s death
A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Flint Township.
Mid-Michigan activists mark anniversary of George Floyd’s death in Flint Township
Flowers
PFAS identified in fertilizer that contains biosolids
FanDuel Sportsbook
New online gambling in Michigan linked to spike in calls for assistance
A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Flint Township.
Activists rally in Flint Township on anniversary of George Floyd's death