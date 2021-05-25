40-year-old survives COVID-19 after doctors gave him 0% chance

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/25/2021) - Grateful is how Rita and Adam Jones feel after battling COVID-19. The mid-Michigan couple spent several weeks each in the hospital.

“This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, but I don’t ever want it to happen again,” Adam laughed.

Doctors gave him a 0% chance to survive. But, Adam beat the odds and he credits that to perseverance and incredible health care workers.

“When he came in, on paper he didn’t look like he was gonna survive,” Adam’s wife, Rita said.

The 40-year-old father of three is a diabetic, has high blood pressure and showed up to Ascension Genesys already dealing with double pneumonia.

Now positive for COVID-19, his doctors expected he’d be wheeled out in a body bag, not a wheelchair.

“It’s just that we prepared without even realizing it,” Rita shared.

She explained they prepared their bodies to fight. Since January, the Joneses have lost 60-pounds each by exercising and eating healthier. Their lungs were strengthened through that.

Rita spent 13 days at the hospital. They discharged her on Mother’s Day.

It would take Adam 3.5 weeks; and not in the ICU, there wasn’t room for him. Which is why he credits the nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors -- who worked overtime and came in while off the clock -- with saving his life.

One of them, he said, still can’t believe he’s alive. “She goes oh my gosh it’s you,” Adam explained. “I was your respiratory therapist that night, it was the second or third night … you were at 100% oxygen, and you kept - every time you moved, did anything, you dropped to 50, 40-percent oxygen. There was nothing we could do.”

The staff later told Adam he almost died three different times. His wife had no idea.

But Adam slowly got better and that was a win not just for his loved ones, but the new family he found in his care team.

“It was a celebration for them too,” Rita said. “And so, we’re so glad that they were able to have that after battling, they’ve been at war for 14 months.”

And while it’s not over, they’re celebrating the battles won. As Adam was discharged Thursday afternoon, the hospital staff participated in a clap-out, cheering for Adam’s health and their never-ending dedication to helping him get here.

“It was God’s victory lap and those nurses’ victory lap,” Adam said.

One of the healthcare workers helping Adam during his stay at the hospital was Director of Nursing Angela Woodfield.

Adam, she said, is one of several people she’s known who have been treated at Ascension Genesys in the latest surge.

“COVID still out there. So we still have to be careful. It’s not gone,” Woodfield said.

Even as case numbers decrease and vaccination rates increase, she said her hospital is still seeing new cases every day.

“Our COVID numbers are down right now, of course. We’ve had some other times where they’ve gone down before and so that always helps us to be optimistic,” she said. “But I think, you know, now that we did just kind of get through our third surge, there’s a little bit of uncertainty with that as well.”

Woodfield is hopeful, even as restrictions lift, her community remembers the pandemic isn’t over yet.

“We’re still seeing cases every day. So we all have a responsibility to be diligent, be careful and to gradually move, hopefully back into that life that we had prior to the pandemic,” she said. “But do it smart, be wise, wash your hands.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.