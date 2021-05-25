Army reprimands multiple soldiers in sexual assault probe

(AP) - Army officials have reprimanded multiple soldiers following an investigation into allegations that leaders of an Illinois-based reserve unit mishandled sexual harassment and assault complaints.

The Army Reserve started investigating the 416th Theater Engineer Command in January 2020 after The Associated Press published a story about allegations that commanders improperly opened internal investigations into sexual assault complaints and retaliated against a whistleblower.

Army officials announced Tuesday that the 416th’s commanding general, Mikayo Schanley, has relinquished her command and 12 soldiers have been reprimanded.

The Army also took unspecified administrative action against two senior leaders and actions are pending against three 416th civilian employees.

