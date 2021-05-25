Advertisement

Army reprimands multiple soldiers in sexual assault probe

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)...
U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) salutes during a rehearsal of a command-level change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Dec. 4, 2020. The 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) held a change of command on Dec. 5, 2020, where Brig. Gen. Susan E. Henderson relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Capt. David Gasperson)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(AP) - Army officials have reprimanded multiple soldiers following an investigation into allegations that leaders of an Illinois-based reserve unit mishandled sexual harassment and assault complaints.

The Army Reserve started investigating the 416th Theater Engineer Command in January 2020 after The Associated Press published a story about allegations that commanders improperly opened internal investigations into sexual assault complaints and retaliated against a whistleblower.

Army officials announced Tuesday that the 416th’s commanding general, Mikayo Schanley, has relinquished her command and 12 soldiers have been reprimanded.

The Army also took unspecified administrative action against two senior leaders and actions are pending against three 416th civilian employees.

