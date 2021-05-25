Authorities looking for 14-year-old who didn’t return from school in Gladwin

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who did not return home from school in Gladwin on Monday.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Merianna Coats on Tuesday. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Gladwin Junior High School wearing black shorts, a black Under Armour hoodie and green and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Police say Merianna was living with a foster family and had been communicating with a male from Ohio on a video game system. She took some clothing to school with her on Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately or the Gladwin Police Department at 989-426-7879.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.