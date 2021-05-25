Bay City preparing to hire more officers as shootings spike in 2021

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City has recorded its first homicide in nearly two years, as a 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night.

The city has been seeing a surge in shooting incidents this year and it appears the public safety department will soon have more people to patrol the streets.

“We have some good leads, we have some video evidence,” says Bay City Public Safety Director Mike Cecchini.

The body of Taylor Lall was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind a party store on Bay City’s south end last night. Gun violence in Bay City is way up this year.

“I’m concerned, its reckless, its unacceptable,” says Cecchini.

Lall’s murder comes after a number of gunshots were fired in the Midland Street Historic District Friday night. There were no injuries.

Cecchini says his officers are having the same trouble that has hindered detectives in Saginaw and Flint for years.

“Nobody ever talks, we follow up on leads, and nobody wants to talk to us,” he says.

There are a lot of shootings to talk about. The public safety department statistics show weapons offenses are up 700 percent this year when compared to the first four months of 2020.

Cecchini believes the same people are behind most of the shootings.

He is also hoping the city commission approves a request for four additional public safety officers. The department currently has 54 officers.

Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham believes the request will be approved by the city commission in June. Once approved, Cecchini says he will have another problem, finding enough candidates who want a public safety job.

“Its hard to find young men and women who want to go into law enforcement due to what is going on in society,” says Cecchini.

Anyone with information on Lall’s murder or recent gunfire incidents in Bay City is asked to call Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551 or Crimestoppers at 800-422-5425.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.