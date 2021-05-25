Advertisement

Boil water advisory lifted for Saginaw County communities

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents and businesses in four Saginaw County communities no longer need to boil their water.

A boil water advisory for Albee, Bridgeport, Buena Vista and Taymouth townships was lifted on Tuesday afternoon, about 48 hours after a drop in pressure led to the order. A drop in water pressure can allow bacteria to enter the system.

The boil order was issued as a precaution after an issue at the Saginaw Water Treatment Plant on Sunday. Two rounds of water samples taken 24 hours apart showed acceptable levels of bacteria, allowing officials to cancel the advisory.

