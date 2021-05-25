Advertisement

Crews battle fire at Lapeer County recycling business

Firefighters put out a significant fire at a business in Attica.
Crews battled a fire at Jim's Recycling in Lapeer County.
Crews battled a fire at Jim's Recycling in Lapeer County.(Photo courtesy of Charles Rich)
By Christine Winter
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters put out a significant fire at a recycling facility in Lapeer County.

Dispatchers received calls about the fire at Jim’s Recycling in Attica just before 3 p.m. Monday. They said firefighters cleared the scene on North Youngs Road before nighttime.

We are still working to learn more about the fire, how much damage it caused and whether anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MIOSHA announces revised COVID-19 workplace rules
Flint police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a 19-year-old man he says was...
Police: Flint resident shoots and kills 19-year-old attempting to enter his home
Governor Gretchen Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating her own COVID-19...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after Facebook photo shows her violating COVID-19 order
The students say her appearing to support QAnon should lead to her resignation
Grand Blanc students, community protest for and against school board member linked to QAnon
44-year-old Richard McLaren Jr. died after this Polaris Razr overturned near Columbiaville.
Lapeer County man dead, Goodrich man uninjured after UTV crash

Latest News

Downtown Midland, Mich.
Midland activists call for continued change on anniversary of George Floyd’s death
A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Flint Township.
Mid-Michigan activists mark anniversary of George Floyd’s death in Flint Township
Flowers
PFAS identified in fertilizer that contains biosolids
FanDuel Sportsbook
New online gambling in Michigan linked to spike in calls for assistance
A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Flint Township.
Activists rally in Flint Township on anniversary of George Floyd's death