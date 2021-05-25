Crews battle fire at Lapeer County recycling business

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters put out a significant fire at a recycling facility in Lapeer County.

Dispatchers received calls about the fire at Jim’s Recycling in Attica just before 3 p.m. Monday. They said firefighters cleared the scene on North Youngs Road before nighttime.

We are still working to learn more about the fire, how much damage it caused and whether anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.